The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun

Do you remember the year without Santa Claus?

It was 1974.

Santa was out with a bad cold.

He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way.

It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.

He goes by many names: Mr. Green Christmas, Mr. Sun, Mr. Hundred and One, Mr. Heat Blister.

"Whatever I touch, starts to melt in my clutch, I'm too much!" proclaims the Heat Miser.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is Looking for the little fire ball, and they're offering a $10,000 REWARD:

News Release -

The North Pole County Sheriff's Office faxed a BOLO to be aired in Natrona County for Christmas Villain, Heat Miser.

Deputy Elfis briefed with Patrol Deputies this morning, they are now advising the public to be on the lookout for this Villain.

He is described as having red hair that sticks up to look like flames, and a bright red nose.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, yellow pants, and red shoes.

The NPCSO offered information from their previous experiences with him:

Pyrokinesis powers



Tried to steal Christmas spirit by imposing intense heat to ruin any chances of a white Christmas



Doesn’t believe in Santa Clause



Goes around singing



If you locate him, do not approach. Suspect may be crabby and hot-tempered.