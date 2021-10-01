The Gaslight Social Donating This Weekend’s Door Cover Earnings to Family of Lt. Dundas

The Gaslight Social has announced that it is donating the cover charge fees of both Friday and Saturday night to the family of fallen Casper Police Officer, Lieutenant Danny Dundas.

"All of the door fees from Friday and Saturday night, all of the proceeds, will go to Dundas and his family," said Kaila Tobin, one of the bar managers of The Gaslight Social.

This isn't the first time The Gaslight has helped raise funds. Earlier this year, they helped raise money for the family of Ben Bournes, a prominent community member and a Gaslight regular.

They're doing it again this weekend to honor Lieutenant Dundas who, the Casper Police Department said, took his own life earlier this week.

"It's our way of showing respect," Tobin said. "Dundas was known by a lot of people. He's stopped into Gaslight too and of course he's been on calls here. It's just one of those things where we'll do anything we can to help out."

Typically, the cover charge for a Friday or Saturday night is $5 per person. Tobin said that, on a typical weekend, the Gaslight makes between $1,000-$2,000.

This is just another example of the community coming together to support a fallen friend; not because they have to, but because they choose to. Because, like most of us, they were impacted by Danny Dundas and the life he lived and the way in which he served this community. When somebody dies, money doesn't mean much and words mean even less. But we give what we have because we want to do something. Lieutenant Dundas changed this community. He made it better. So we do what we can to honor him and, most importantly, we let him know that his family is not alone in this. They will be taken care of. He can rest easy, because his family is our family now and they are not alone. Not now, not ever.

So rest, Lieutenant. You've earned it.

