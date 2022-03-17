The 2nd Annual Cheyenne Gaming Convention is Coming This Spring

Attention gamers! The Cheyenne Gaming Convention is coming up this Spring and there are still tickets available for the charity fundraiser. Bring out the whole family to this event that's sure to supply an arrangement of numerous games for all ages.

The Cheyenne Gaming Convention will be held at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center this year. The inaugural event, which took place in 2019 had over 300 gamers participate. With a limited number of attendance badges remaining for this event, don't hesitate to get your very own.

According to a press release, for those with an attendance badge for the event, they will have full access to the convention, vendor booths, open play of card games, video games, board games, tabletop games, miniature games, and more. There is also a Settlers of Catan National Qualifying Tournament along some Magic: The Gathering events and a Dungeons & Dragons Epic.

The event is slated for April 22-24 so the Cheyenne Gaming Convention is just over a month away. The limited remaining attendance badges available are $40 each for the three day event. You can also purchase a one day pass for $25. For children 10 and under, admission is free as long as they are accompanied by an adult with an attendance badge. All proceeds from the event will support the Wyoming Gaming Library.

There will be gaming events that require additional tickets with a cost of $0.50 or more. Since many events will sell out, it's encouraged to purchase your event tickets in advance. For ticket and badge purchases, along with a full schedule of the convention, you can go to cheyennegamingconvention.com.

The event will also include food trucks and an after-party at Flippers Family Arcade set for Saturday night (April 23rd). There is also the Frontier Open, which is a Warhammer 40K Grand Tournament sponsored by Olympus Games and Comics.

Get your attendance badges for the Cheyenne Gaming Convention while you still can, Wyoming!

