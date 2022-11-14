Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette
A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette.
Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
Selph drove away in a silver Ford Mustang onto eastbound Interstate 90 when Campbell County sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers stopped the vehicle around 9:28 a.m.
They found the note, the $2,000, but no weapon.
