One Week Later, Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Bank Robber

Cheyenne police are still looking for the man who robbed the Central Bank and Trust at 3060 E. Lincolnway last Monday, Feb. 1.

Agency spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the man approached a teller around 1:30 p.m., handed them a note demanding money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Farkas says the man didn't appear to be armed and no one was injured in the incident.

"The suspect is reported to be a white male, approximately 5'8" tall, 160 lbs., with mid-length brown hair," Farkas said in a news release.

"He was wearing a white thermal shirt, light-washed jeans, white shoes, a blue and white hat, sunglasses, and a surgical mask during the robbery," she added.

Cheyenne Police Department

Police have released surveillance images from the robbery, but Farkas admits it may be a tough case to crack.

"Yeah, it's tough with the mask and the pixelization there, but we're still taking tips," she said. "So, anything anybody knows we'll gladly continue to investigate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael at (307) 633-6656.

