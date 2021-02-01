Cheyenne Police Looking for Suspected Bank Robber

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed the Central Bank and Trust at 3060 E. Lincolnway this afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the robbery took place around 1:30 p.m.

Farkas couldn't say how much cash the man took or whether he was armed, but she says no one was injured in the incident.

"He is a white male, approximately 5'8" tall, 160 lbs, with mid-length brown hair," police said on Facebook. "He was wearing a white thermal shirt, light-washed jeans, white shoes, a blue and white hat, sunglasses, and a surgical mask."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at (307) 637-6502.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app