Federal Court: Utah Man to Plead Guilty in Jackson Bank Robbery

A Utah man will plead guilty to robbing a bank in Jackson last year, according to a criminal information document filed in Wyoming U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Kevin Mondel Martinez was charged with robbing the Bank of Jackson Hole of $4,900 on Feb. 4, 2019, and federal sentencing guidelines say he could face up to 20 years imprisonment.

The docket for his case also had a non-public document saying there would be a plea agreement, but no further details were given.

Martinez, 38, was charged in at least two other bank robberies.

In October, Martinez was charged with robbing Zion's Bank in North Salt Lake, Utah, on March 21, 2019, according to an indictment handed up by the grand jury in the Northern Division of Utah U.S. District Court. There were no other documents in that file.

Four days after that alleged robbery, Martinez was suspected of robbing the Ireland Bank in Soda Springs, Idaho, according to an article in the Idaho State Journal on April 2, 2019.

On April 3, 2019, Martinez was arrested in Salt Lake City on an arrest warrant out of Caribou County, Idaho, for the robbery in Soda Springs, according to an article in the Jackson Hole News and Guide.

In July, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in Caribou County (Idaho) District Court and was sentenced to five years imprisonment in September, according to Idaho court records.

