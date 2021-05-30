Texas GOP’s Strict Voting Bill on the Verge of Final Vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature is on the verge of signing off on some of the most restrictive voting measures in the U.S.

A vote was expected Sunday in the GOP-controlled Texas House that would send Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a raft of election changes that would eliminate drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers.

The legislation also would impose new requirements in order to cast a ballot by mail in Texas, which already has some of toughest voting laws in the nation. Democrats dug in for one last and longshot challenge on the House floor but had little means of stopping the bill.