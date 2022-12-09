Teton County Encourages Extreme Caution for Drivers Using Hoback Junction South Road

Teton County Emergency Management personnel are encouraging drivers who use the Hoback Junction South Road, in Jackson Wyoming, to use extreme caution in order to avoid preventing emergency access from getting through to residents and workers in need at the Snake River Sporting Club and other areas.

That's according to a press release from TCEM, who wrote that "Following the Astoria Bridge closure on Thursday, December 8, Teton County Road and Levee crews plowed, sanded, and widened Hoback Junction South Road to make the road as safe as possible for use by those impacted by the road closure."

The release stated that this particular route is considered to be "a critical emergency access lifeline," not only users of the Snake River Sporting Club, but also for residents of Hoback Junction South Road. The release noted that Teton County Road and Levee are working as hard as they can to keep the road safe, but that it is not designed for high levels of traffic.

"The public is encouraged to use extreme caution when driving on this road, especially in wintery conditions," Rich Ochs, the Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator stated. "A single slide-off or accident may prevent emergency access for hundreds of people, putting lives at risk."

The release offered a number of different tactics to ensure maximum safety, including driving slowly, using a high-clearance vehicle with four-wheel or all-wheel drive, having a vehicle with good snow tires, and more.

The release stated that the reason the Astoria Bridge was closed was due to structural damage after it was hit by a semi-truck. The bridge provided access to the Snake River Sporting Club.

"An initial assessment considered the bridge unsafe for vehicle and foot traffic, but the owner of the bridge, the Snake River Sporting Club Improvement Service District is still waiting for results of a formal bridge assessment before formulating long-term transportation and access plans."

The Snake River Sporting Club, per their website, is a fully functioning ranch that serves as a resort for golfers, fishers, and more. It's a vacation destination for thousands of people every year.

"Emergency services have plans in place to reach Snake River Sporting Club for life safety incidents, but asks all workers and residents to be extra vigilant with fire and ignition sources, as emergency services will be significantly delayed."

