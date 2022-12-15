Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58B of its shares
Associated Press--Shares of Tesla are sliding before the market open on Thursday after news broke that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week.
The stock slipped to $153 in premarket trading. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent.
Get our free mobile app