Tennessee School Bus Carrying Children Crashes; 2 Killed

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two people have died after a school bus carrying children got into a highway crash in Tennessee.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.