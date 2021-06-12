Teachers Wary of New Laws Limiting Instruction on Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Laws setting guiderails for classroom instruction on race passed this year in Republican-controlled states have left some teachers worried about how they will be enforced.

Get our free mobile app

Particularly in districts with large numbers of people of color, educators say they worry everyday discussions about students’ experiences could land teachers in hot water.

Professional teachers associations and some school boards have blasted the laws as disrespecting teachers' judgment and opening the door to censorship.