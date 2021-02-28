Taylor Haynes Says Wyoming COVID-19 Restriction Lawsuit Filed

Conservative political activist and former Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes said on his Facebook page Saturday that a lawsuit has been filed in Johnson County against the Wyoming Covid-19 restrictions.

Haynes, who is a medical doctor, says in a video posted on Facebook that ''petitioners from across the state'' joined in filing the lawsuit.

He went on to say that the ''crux of the lawsuit'' is violations of Wyoming citizen's constitutional rights in the name of fighting COVID-19. ''It's time to stop the government from running over our rights with this pandemic excuse" Haynes said.

Specific details on the lawsuit were not immediately available on Sunday morning, but you can see the video Haynes posted on Facebook below.

Haynes ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Wyoming as a Republican in 2014 and 2018 and as a Constitution Party candidate in 2010. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon last week announced a loosening of state coronavirus restrictions effective on Monday, March 1.

But a statewide face mask mandate remains in place for now.

