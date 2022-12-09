Governor Gordon Proclaims December 10 ‘Wyoming Day,’ in Honor of Women’s Suffrage

It happened in 1869. That year, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the Women's Suffrage Act bill into law. It would be 50 more years until the 19th amendment, the right of women to vote, would be ratified.

In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill that recognized December 10 as "Wyoming Day,' to commemorate the act's passage.

Now, Governor Gordon is doing the same thing.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, he has officially proclaimed December 10 as 'Wyoming Day.' This event commemorates "the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage - their inherent right to vote and hold public office."

“I invite my fellow Wyomingites to participate in this observance by engaging in appropriate activities; learning about Wyoming’s unique history; exploring the natural wonders of the Cowboy State and experiencing the spirit of the West,” the Governor wrote in the proclamation. "We are all extremely proud of this aspect of Wyoming’s history and Wyoming’s leadership in recognizing women always had the right to vote."

The Governor's office shared the official proclamation, which states the following:

WHEREAS, in 1868 Wyoming became an official U.S. territory, and twenty-two years later it was granted statehood; and

WHEREAS, on December 10, 1869, Territorial Governor John Campbell signed a bill recognizing women's right of suffrage; and

WHEREAS, the Women's Suffrage Act was the first law of its kind, making Wyoming the first government in the nation to recognize women's right to vote; and

WHEREAS, to commemorate the passage of the Act, in 1935, the Wyoming State Legislature passed a bill recognizing the 10th day of December as Wyoming Day; and

WHEREAS, Wyoming's industrious, ambitious and neighborly people have always made our communities, state and nation stronger and more prosperous; and

WHEREAS, Wyoming is home to many monuments, historical sites, and millions of acres of public lands; and

WHEREAS, whether you are opening a business, raising a family, attending school, or exploring the great outdoors, there is no place better than Wyoming; and

WHEREAS, annually on December 10, we commemorate the history of the territory and the state and the lives of its pioneers.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MARK GORDON, Governor of the State of Wyoming, do hereby proclaim December 10, 2022, as

WYOMING DAY

and I invite my fellow Wyomingites to participate in this observance by engaging in appropriate activities; learning about Wyoming's unique history; exploring the natural wonders of the Cowboy State and experiencing the spirit of the West.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Executive Seal of the Governor of Wyoming to be affixed this 8th day of December, 2022.