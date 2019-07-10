Taiwanese President Will Not Visit Wyoming This Month
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A possible visit by the president of Taiwan to Wyoming has fallen through.
Gordon and Tsai announced Tuesday that "heavy logistics concerns" will prevent the visit from happening, though an eventual visit to Wyoming remains possible.
Gordon meanwhile has been invited to visit Taiwan, where Wyoming recently opened a trade office. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says there's a "strong likelihood" Gordon will visit Taiwan this year.
The potential visit by Tsai drew attention when Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Gordon behaved aggressively during a meeting with her about it.