Susie McMurry Honored by Boys & Girls Club for ’20 Years of Exemplary Service’

Casper philanthropist Susan McMurry was honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on Tuesday for '20 Years of Exemplary Service.'

Get our free mobile app

McMurry, as well as the rest of the Boys & Girls Clubs board members, met for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming annual Board of Directors meeting, according to a press release from the Club.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board members were honored for their commitment to the Club at the Annual Meeting on Tuesday, December 7th," the press release stated. "Board members are charged with guiding the operations, development, and vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming."

Susie McMurry was one of two board members who received special recognition. She received a 'National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 5 Years of Service.' School principal Kent Thompson received the same award for his work with the Clubs as well.

Additionally, other board remembers received certificates of appreciation for their service throughout the year. They were also given Christmas ornaments that were decorated by young people in the Club, as well as handwritten thank-you notes from Club members.

This reception was the 52nd Annual meeting of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and, the release noted, it provides an opportunity for the Board of Directors to install new officers, review the past fiscal year via year-end reports, and it offers the chance to create a strategic plan for the following year.

“Our Board members are outstanding community leaders who go above-and-beyond to make a difference in the lives of youth who need us most. Their passion for the unstoppable mission of the Club is evident in everything they do,” said Ashley Bright, CEO, of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. “The difference they make, not only for the Club, but for the state of Wyoming, is seen in their energy, encouragement, enthusiasm, inspiration and determination.”

The release notes that The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has been providing service to youth for over 50 years. They provide "after school, summer, and out-of-school programming for 8,843 youth in 2021 at 11 Club sites - seven sites in Casper, as well as at the Boys & Girls Club in Buffalo, Dubois, Riverton, and Glenrock."

Numbers worth mentioning from this meeting include the fact that "98% of Club members say they will graduate from high school, 78% want to pursue college or trade school, and 96% of youth say they will stand up for what's right, even if others disagree."