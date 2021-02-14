Support Grows for Riot Inquiry After ‘Heartbreaking’ Verdict

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) talks with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after a vote by the House at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — House prosecutors are calling the verdict in Donald Trump's impeachment trial “heartbreaking” and say they proved their case that Trump incited the U.S. Capitol riot.

And they're railing against Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and most of his colleagues “for trying to have it both ways” in acquitting the former president.

The lead prosecutor, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and his team say Trump has been convicted "in the court of public opinion and the court of history” despite his Senate acquittal Saturday.

Meanwhile, bipartisan support seems to be growing for an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

PHOTOS: Scene at U.S. Capitol shows chaos and violence

