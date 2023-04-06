Sunny Days in Store for Casper, Temps in the Mid-Sixties Tuesday

The National Weather Service projects a sunny string of days ahead in the Casper-area.

While today will see patchy, blowing snow, it's mostly sunny with a high of 36 degrees.

Friday will also be sunny with a high jumping to 46 degrees.

The sunny trend continues this weekend with high temps in the 50s.

By next week the service predicts temps as high as 64 degrees.

After the record-breaking snow Natrona County just received it will be interesting to see how fast this snow melts.

Every day is different, but as a rule of thumb, in 40-degree weather typically melts half an inch of snow per day. 50-degree weather melts 2 to 4 inches a day!

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said the current situation is similar to what was seen in 2011 when flooding was experienced in areas of Wyoming.

The potential for spring flooding is being made worse by the fact that the state has had a cold March, meaning much of the snowpack has not melted off this month.

Read More: Wyoming Meteorologist Says Laramie, Casper Could See Flooding