Suit: North Dakota Refinery Developer Owes Workers Wages

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Employees of a company developing an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota are suing claiming they are owed wages and bonuses.

Five former and two current employees filed the lawsuit last week against Meridian Energy Group in Texas. Five of the people suing live there.

The lawsuit seeks nearly $607,000 in “economic damages,” attorney fees and a jury trial.

Calls to the company were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Meridian wants to build the refinery a few miles from the park, which is North Dakota's top tourist attraction.