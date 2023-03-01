National Weather Service in Riverton Shares A Glimpse of Venus and Jupiter

A post on the National Weather Service in Riverton's Facebook reads:

We have some astrophotography tonight. This is a picture of Venus (bottom) and Jupiter (top) as they set in the western sky. If you look closely, you can see three of Jupiter's moons. They are, from top to bottom, Castillo, Io and Europa.

The planets will be even closer the next couple of nights, in what astronomers call a conjunction. To see it, (sky permitting of course), look to the west in the evening between sunset and around 8:30 pm.

