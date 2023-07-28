Striiiike! Casper Bowler Signs with Peru State college

A Casper bowler has officially signed on to be a member of the Peru State College Bowling team.

Joshua Rivera started bowling when he was five years old. He was in the youth leagues at El Mark-O Lanes off of CY avenue.

He picked Peru for the atmosphere. Rivera tells K2 Radio that the historical significance of the school is amazing, "and coach Dwayne has formed one heck of a bowling program that is truly more like a family."

Courtesy Josh Rivera

Rivera's biggest fans are is family. It's hard to pick just one because so many of them have showed up to watch him bowl throughout the years.

He feels he will succeed in college thanks to the teachers that built him up from Mr. Rhode to Mrs. Baker, and his favorite--Mrs. Colling.

So many have helped prepare him for this transition.

Rivera's major is Business Administration with a particular focus on Sports Management and Leadership Development.

His advice for younger bowlers? "Just make sure you keep all your options open because one of the schools will be the perfect fit for you."

Courtesy Joshua Rivera