Steplock Murder Case To Go Before Wyoming High Court Next Month

A Casper man convicted of second-degree and felony murder in the fatal shooting of his mother will have his case go before the Wyoming Supreme Court next month.

According to an order issued last week, the supreme court's five justices will hear Andrew Wayne Steplock's appeal at 9 a.m. October 20. Roughly an hour has been set aside for parties to argue their case.

Initially, Steplock's case was set to be heard this month. However, Steplock's lead attorney in the appeal was scheduled to be out of town during the original date.

Steplock was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the February 2019 shooting death of his mother, Deborah Steplock.

Steplock is currently serving out a life sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington for felony murder. He's also serving 55 years to life on a second-degree murder charge, 10 to 15 years on an aggravated burglary charge and three to five years on a possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent charge.

Attorneys representing Steplock argue that Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey erred in denying his request to postpone the trial in the hours before it was set to begin. His attorneys also argue that he did not receive adequate legal representation as they did not prepare a sufficient case supporting his claim of not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Steplock's attorneys conceded that he fatally shot his mother at roughly 1 a.m. on February 26, 2019.

But, they argued Steplock was mentally ill and could not appreciate the egregiousness nor could he appreciate the illegality of his actions.

Forgey denied Steplock's motion to receive a second evaluation, which was also filed hours before jurors heard opening statements.

Should the court rule in his favor, the case would likely head back to another Natrona County jury.