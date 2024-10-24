Stay Safe And Spooky: Halloween Tips For A Happy Celebration

Halloween is an exciting holiday for children, and the Poison Control Center would like

to remind parents and care givers to take some simple precautions to make sure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

Here are a few of their tips:

Glow sticks can cause a burning or stinging sensation if the liquid gets in the mouth or eyes. Be watchful if children put these in their mouths as they are soft to chew on and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.

When children trick-or-treat, adults should carefully check treats. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity of the person from which it came.

Costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. Masks should allow adequate vision and should be removed while children are crossing streets. Make sure children are accompanied by an adult and take a flashlight along if it is dark.

Use nontoxic face paint as an alternative to masks. All makeup and fluorescent hair sprays should be removed before going to bed. Consider using reflective tape on costumes worn after dark.

Drinks containing dry ice are not considered dangerous if the ice is not swallowed in its solid form. Small pieces should not be put in individual glasses.

Frostbite can occur if dry ice touches the skin or mouth.

Chocolate and xylitol are very poisonous to dogs. Xylitol is the sweetener found in sugar free candies and gum. Store all candy up and out of reach of dogs and other pets.

If hosting or going to a Halloween party, make sure alcohol and cannabis products (including edibles) are out of reach of children and animals.

Most Popular Baby Names of 2024 According to a study by Baby Center, nearly every top-10 name from 2023 is holding steady in 2024, with some exceptions. Ellie joins the top 10 girl names for the first time ever, bumping Evelyn down to the 11th spot. Asher made a comeback to top 10 for boy names, while Luca is out. There were also new names that made the top 100 list for the first time: Walker, Bennett, Adriel, Ember, and Oakley. After being in the top 100 girl names for more than 60 years, Sarah is out. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media