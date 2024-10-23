Casper man, Colorado woman sentenced for drug conspiracy

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and a woman from Greeley, Colorado, were recently sentenced for drug conspiracy crimes, according to U.S. District Court records.

Chief Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl handed down sentences to Thelma Faber of Greeley on Monday and Dusty Ronald Harris of Casper in July.

In January, Faber and Harris were each charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and aiding and abetting, as well as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Harris was 42 and Faber was 44 at the time of their arrests.

On Monday, Skavdahl handed down a four-year, nine-month sentence to Faber. He also ordered her to pay $100 for a special assessment and $500 for community restitution. After her release from custody, Faber will serve four years of supervised probation.

She pleaded guilty on May 9, and the prosecution agreed to dismiss the conspiracy count at the time of her sentencing.

Harris also pleaded guilty on May 9.

Unlike Faber, Skavdahl sentenced Harris to 11 years, 10 months each on both counts, with each sentence to run concurrently, or at the same time.

After his release from custody, Harris will serve four years of supervised release for each count, also to run concurrently. Skavdahl ordered him to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 for community restitution as well.

Both defendants could have faced 20 years for each count and up to a $2 million fine, according to the indictment that was handed up on Jan. 10, 2024.

Federal court records did not give any details about the crime, which was investigated by the FBI, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyoming Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.