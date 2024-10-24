Registration for 39th annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament due Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for the 39th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association.

The tournament will be Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, according to a city news release. The entry fee, $225 per team, is due no later than Sunday, Oct. 27. Checks should be made payable to the City of Casper, or teams can register online at www.activecasper.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601.

The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday.

In 2023, 137 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and South Dakota participated. Nearly 596 matches were played on 23 courts located throughout Casper during the event, which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region, the release said.

Various levels of play are offered for men’s and women’s teams. They include “A” Division (power volleyball), “B” Division (semi-power volleyball), “C” Division (recreational volleyball), and “D” Division (beginner volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division.

All tournament forms and information can be found at www.crlasports.com.