NCSD1 sets Volleybowl 2024 safety measures after reported cyberbullying

CASPER, Wyo. — In response to recent cyberbullying incidents impacting Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools, Natrona County School District 1 is implementing new safety protocols for the upcoming Volleybowl game.

Set for Thursday, Oct. 24, the Volleybowl game is between Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School.

The new protocols are being implemented to ensure a safe and positive environment for all students, staff and attendees, the district said in a news release. NCSD1 has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of bullying, intimidation or harassment, it said.

New protocols for the Volleybowl include:

No student sections: To discourage large gatherings and potential for disruptive behavior, there will be no designated student sections for either school.

Adult supervision required: All students must be accompanied by an adult to enter the game and must remain seated with their adult chaperone throughout the event. Students without adult supervision will be asked to leave.

Emphasis on sportsmanship: All spectators are expected to display good sportsmanship and treat others with respect, including players, officials and fans from both schools.

These rules apply to all sub-varsity and varsity volleyball games taking place on Oct. 24. High school administrators will be present to enforce these protocols.

The Kelly Walsh bench cheers during their semifinal game against Thunder Basin on Friday night. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) KWHS and NCHS school principals addressed cyberbullying with students to communicate the importance of a respectful approach to each other and athletic competitions.

“The behavior of students and adults at athletic contests reflects on the entire community. Fans on both sides should treat each other with respect. Similarly, visiting fans should treat their hosts — both individuals and property — with the proper appreciation. School spirit must go hand-in-hand with community responsibility,” the release stated.

“We are hopeful that students will make better choices and decisions online that reflect pride in their school, their teams, and who they are as Trojans, Mustangs and Fillies. In doing so, they can prevent further interruptions to future athletic events.”