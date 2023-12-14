State Health Department Says 1 in 10 Wyoming Kids is Obese

The Wyoming Department of Health, with the Maternal and Child Health Epidemiology, looked at childhood obesity in Wyoming and found that nearly one in 10 Wyoming kids is obese.

68% of kids were in the "normal" range, almost 8% were underweight, 13% were overweight, and 11% were obese. This was found with combined data over a two-year period.

When this study was published, Wyoming was ranked fifth for the smallest percentage of obese youth. Seven states had youth obesity rates significantly higher than the national rate (17.0%): West Virginia (24.8%), Kentucky (24.0%), New Mexico, (23.9%), Mississippi (23.1%), Louisiana (21.8%), Texas (21.5%), and Tennessee (20.9%).

The prevalence of obesity among 14-17 year olds in Wyoming is higher compared to 10-13 year olds. Nationally, the prevalence of obesity among 10-13 year olds is higher compared to 14- 17 year olds.

Data shows that the chances of a young person becoming obese are greatly increased if they A) have special needs, and/or B) have an increased number of adverse childhood experiences (ACES).

The same study shows that obesity among 2-4 year-olds Wyoming has dramatically declined since 2008.

The reason why obesity in youth is so troubling is because it leads to potentially dangerous outcomes; these include diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, joint pain, breathing problems, asthma and sleep apnea, social and emotional complications, depression and anxiety.

Preventing Childhood Obesity: Four Things Families Can Do:

Model a Healthy Eating Pattern

Offer a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the day. Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are often less expensive than fresh and still good for you.

Look for low sodium or no salt added vegetables and fruits packed in 100% fruit juice. Adopting healthy eating patterns as a family helps children reach and maintain a healthy weight as they age. Eating a variety of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, lean protein foods, and low-fat and fat-free dairy products follows nutrition guidelines and sets your family up for optimal health.

Help kids rethink their drink by replacing sugary drinks, such as soda, fruit drinks, and flavored milk, with water, 100% juice, or plain low-fat milk.

Move More as a Family

Physically active youth have stronger muscles and bones, better cardiovascular fitness, and lower body fat than those who are inactive. Children aged 3–5 years should be physically active throughout the day. Children aged 6–17 years need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Help your children move more and meet the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans [PDF-422KB] by making it a family affair. Walking the family pet before and after school, riding bikes, and having races in the yard all count toward physical activity. Active chores, such as washing the car, vacuuming a room, or raking leaves, also count.

Set Consistent Sleep Routines

Good sleep helps prevent type 2 diabetes, obesity, injuries, and problems with attention and behavior. Children who don’t get enough sleep are at risk for unhealthy weight gain. Researchers are still trying to learn how sleep is linked to weight gain. Some reasons might include causing a child to eat more or to be less physical active because of to lack of energy.

How much sleep do kids need?

Preschoolers need 11–13 hours of sleep per day, including naps. Children 6–12 years old need 9–12 hours of uninterrupted sleep a night, and youth 13–18 need 8–10 hours. Sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, including on weekends, can help children sleep better.

Replace Screen Time with Family Time

During childhood, too much screen time can lead to poor sleep, weight gain, lower grades in school, and poor mental health. Reducing screen time can free up time for family activities and can remove cues to eat unhealthy food.

Turning screens off an hour before bed and removing screens from children’s bedrooms can help reduce screen time and improve sleep. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends creating a family media plan with examples of how to reduce screen time.

If you are concerned about your child’s weight, talk with their health care provider. They can assess the health risks related to excess weight. If your child has overweight or obesity, your health care provider may refer you to a Family Healthy Weight Program (FHWP). FHWPs are comprehensive, family-based lifestyle change programs to help children who are overweight or who have obesity make progress toward a healthier weight through positive behavior changes.

