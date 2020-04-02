Skier Found Dead Day After Avalanche Near Jackson
JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — A skier has been found dead a day after an avalanche in northwestern Wyoming.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has identified the victim as 28-year-old Trace Jordan Carrillo, of Dubois.
An official cause of death is pending.
Searchers with a rescue dog found Carrillo under 2 feet of snow Thursday.
The avalanche caught Carrillo as he began to ski a slope Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Mountain.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports almost 30 volunteers from Teton County Search and Rescue searched for Carrillo until dark.
About 40 people continued to search for him Thursday with the help of dogs.
