Skier Found Dead Day After Avalanche Near Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — A skier has been found dead a day after an avalanche in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has identified the victim as 28-year-old Trace Jordan Carrillo, of Dubois.

An official cause of death is pending.

Searchers with a rescue dog found Carrillo under 2 feet of snow Thursday.

The avalanche caught Carrillo as he began to ski a slope Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Mountain.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports almost 30 volunteers from Teton County Search and Rescue searched for Carrillo until dark.

About 40 people continued to search for him Thursday with the help of dogs.