Shots Were Fired During I-80 Pursuit Near Rawlins

A man was taken into custody on Friday after shots were fired during a pursuit on Interstate 80, east of Rawlins.

Per a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a WHP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation between Elk Mountain and Walcott, east Of Rawlins on I-80.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle stopped but failed to identify himself and fled from the trooper.

As the patrol trooper pursued the vehicle, the driver began firing rounds.

The trooper returned fire, but was unable to apprehend the suspect at first.

The release states that the pursuit continued west on I-80 before the vehicle exited the road, west of Walcott Junction.

The car, it was written, crashed through a right-of-way fence before the driver abandoned the vehicle and began to flee on foot.

Shortly thereafter, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

The news release notes that Carbon County Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with the investigation.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that further details will be released as they become available.