Shootings Across Chicago Kill 3 Kids; Activists Seek Change

CHICAGO (AP) — Activists and local leaders are calling for more state and federal support as shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead.

One of the slain children was a 10-year-old girl who died Saturday night after a stray bullet came through an apartment window and struck her in the head.

That was among at least 10 shooting fatalities over the weekend.

Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old died after he got into an altercation and someone fired shots.