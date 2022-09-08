Shooting Suspect Charged With Aggravated Assault

The suspect in a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning has been charged with aggravated assault while he recovers from an office-related shooting, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Thursday.

Kenneth Maron, 68, allegedly shot an adult female in the head in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin and North Walcott streets, and she is recovering from her injuries.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies began looking for Maron to question him and located him in an apartment complex later that day in the 600 block of South Walsh Drive.

The agencies monitored the apartment complex, and saw Maron leaving an apartment.

As officers began to approach him, he began running on foot through the complex, drew a gun, and pointed it at the closest pursuing officer.

"The officer, an experienced veteran of the Casper Police Department, was forced to defend himself from the immediate, deadly threat of Marion’s actions, firing his weapon and striking Maron at least two times," according to the news release.

Officers gave him immediate first aid, then emergency medical crews took him to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Marion was later transferred to a hospital in Colorado where he continues to receive medical care for his injuries.

The Casper Police Department, with the support of the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office, has filed a warrant for Marion, charging him with aggravated assault.

The department emphasized that no ongoing threat to the public exists related to this incident.

As of Thursday morning, the department was unable to provide any further information on Maron's medical status.

In accordance with Casper Police Department policies, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The department also has requested the help of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an impartial investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

When the investigation is done, the case will be presented to the District’s Attorney’s Office to determine the lawfulness of the officer’s actions. Any questions about the incident should be directed to the DCI.

The Casper Police Department conducts internal reviews of any incident involving the use of lethal force by its officers to ensure its policies and procedures were followed, that the guidance they provided were sufficient, and that officers' training and equipment are adequate to meet the challenges officers face.

"The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services," according to the news release.

