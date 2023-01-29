A Casper man charged with multiple felony drug counts in Natrona County now is charged with two counts in federal court, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week.

A warrant for Ryan Harkins' arrest on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine distribution was filed on Monday by an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If convicted on both counts, Harkins could be imprisoned for up to 35 years, according to the agent's complaint

The affidavit supporting the complaint recounted the events on Oct. 21 that led to the charges in Natrona County.

On that date, officers with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at Harkins' residence in the 400 block of East M St., for the camera systems there.

Before that search, agents had received tips that he was using and selling illegal drugs there.

They found controlled substances in plain sight and requested a second warrant.

During the execution of the second warrant, agents found a large safe in Harkins' bedroom. He refused to give the combination, so they called the Casper Fire-EMS Department to help open it, according to the complaint.

Once the safe was opened, agents found Harkins' identification, other documents with his name on them, approximately 345 grams -- 12.3 ounces -- of suspected marijuana, approximately 281 grams -- 10 ounces -- of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 5.3 grams of fentanyl pills.

They also found a Springfield .45-caliber pistol.

In searching the rest of the house, agents found approximately 23.1 grams of suspected marijuana, 32.3 grams of suspected mushrooms, 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine and one suspected fentanyl pill.

However, as of Jan. 23, the Wyoming State Crime Lab had not returned the results of testing the suspected drugs, the agent wrote.

Meanwhile, the agent received a copy of Harkins' federal judgment for his 2000 conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Former U.S. District Judge Clarence Brimmer sentenced him to two years six months imprisonments, according to federal court records.

On Oct. 24, 2022, Harkins heard the seven felony counts read to him by Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen, who set his bond at $100,000 cash-only.

As of Friday afternoon, the docket in Natrona County District Court had not indicated if the district attorney will dismiss the local charges against Harkins.

