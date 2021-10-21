Sheriff: Baldwin Fired Shot on Movie Set that Killed Woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff’s officials say Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, authorities said.

Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he’s undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Production has been halted on the film.