Shaq Joins Forces with Local Law Enforcement, Casper PD to Promote Gun Safety

The Casper Police Department is joining local law enforcement across the country with Shaquille O'Neal to promote gun safety.

The following message is for public information from the International Association of Chiefs of Police:

According to the latest available data, most Americans, including gun owners, agree that firearm security by people who lawfully own guns is reasonable and necessary…

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm injuries were the leading cause of death among children and teens ages 1-19 years old. According to Pew, over half of all suicides (55%) were committed with firearms, and according to Harvard’s School of Public Health, access to firearms is associated with increased suicide risk.

Each year, approximately 200,000 guns are stolen in private theft incidents. The leading source for stolen guns is vehicles, and the rate of these thefts is triple what it was a decade ago. That's why this PSA is a "slam dunk" for families across America. Take it from Shaq, "You may have a right to carry, but you have a duty to secure your firearms."

The Casper Police Department states that they have received reports of 142 stolen firearms in the last three years. "Our investigations unit estimates that this number and more are not reported stolen for one reason or another. The Casper Police Department would like to take this time to encourage members of #ourcommunity to inventory their firearms, report any missing or stolen weapons, and to engage in safe storage of ALL firearms at ALL times. The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services" wrote the agency in a statement.

Firearms Security Fact Sheet:

The term gun violence typically includes suicide by firearm, homicide by firearm and non-fatal shootings, and accidental death or wounding by a firearm. Typically, suicides slightly outpace homicides, and accidental deaths are a smaller number. The Pew Research Center looked at the more than 48,000 firearm fatalities that occurred in 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available:

54% of fatalities were suicides

43% were homicides

3% were accidental deaths by firearm

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), firearm injuries were the leading cause of death among children and teens ages 1-19. Analysis of the FBI National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) indicates that a child gains access to a loaded firearm and unintentionally shoots themself or someone else every day in America—an average of 350 children a year.

Approximately 200,000 firearms are stolen every year. The leading source for stolen guns is vehicles, and the rate of these thefts is triple what it was a decade ago. In most cases, the stolen firearm was not in a vehicle gun safe, and often the vehicle had been unlocked. Analysis of FBI NIBIRS data shows that cars and trucks parked at residences (in driveways, outside homes, etc.) are the most common source of stolen guns, this data demonstrates the importance of always storing guns securely in all locations.

Over the past few years, over 75% of homicides were committed with firearms, the highest rate since at least 1968 when the CDC began tracking such data.

Securing firearms from theft and unauthorized access is reasonable and necessary for public safety.

If you own firearms:

Install a firearm safe in any vehicle in which you carry your weapon.

Install a safe in your home large enough to store all your firearms.

Trigger guards and cable locks may prevent suicide or accidental discharge but not theft.

