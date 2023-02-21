Man Pleads Guilty in Natrona County to 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse of A Minor

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today before Judge Kerri Johnson.

Timothy Adams, 58, pleaded no contest to 3 sexual abuse of a minor charges in the 3rd degree with a plea agreement outlined by his Public Defender.

Court documents allege there were three different victims, born in 2015, 2014, and 2017.

In exchange for Adams' guilty plea, the State agreed to dismiss 2 other charges, and to run the sentences for the remaining 3 charges concurrently--with no penitentiary cap--and a cold plea provision in place.

Get our free mobile app

Judge Johnson accepted the guilty plea and agreement pending a review of the pre-sentence report.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

The Public Defender asked that the State consider lowering Adams' bond to $20,000 cash or surety.

Natrona County Assistant District attorney Kevin Taheri, however, said that Adams has 3 prior sexual abuse convictions occurring in 1996, 1992, and 2006.

Taheri argued that Adams is a risk to the community and a potential flight risk and asked that Johnson maintain the current bond terms and conditions.

Johnson agreed.

Children's Advocacy Project in Casper