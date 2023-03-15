Larimer County Deaths Being Investigated As Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a man and woman this past weekend near Estes Park as a murder-suicide.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Estes Park Police were called to a home in Pinewood Springs after a 911 call from a woman.

The post says dispatch heard yelling and then the sound of gunshots on the call. Estes Park Police, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene. When they got there they found a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was also found at the scene.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. According to the post:

“The sudden loss of two lives has a lasting impact on families, friends, and first responders,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigation Division. “Calls like this are traumatic for all involved, and I want to commend the dispatchers, deputies, and medical crews who did everything they could in a very difficult situation. We will continue to support the affected families in the challenging days and weeks ahead.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5165.