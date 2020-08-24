Several Rafters Need Rescuing at Grand Teton Log Jam

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials say rangers have had to help rafters at least eight times this summer at a logjam on the Snake River.

Park officials warn boaters floating from Deadman’s Bar to Moose should be skilled and prepared. Several close calls have occurred at the logjam and park officials urge novice boaters to consider floating other sections of the river.

Life vests have saved lives after boats capsized. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports two rafters were swept under the logjam in one case.

The risk could increase if an upcoming ramp closure encourages rafting on more dangerous sections.