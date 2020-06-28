Seven Protesters Arrested After March Down Laramie Street

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Laramie arrested seven protesters and cited five more at a demonstration Thursday.

Laramie police say most arrests and citations were for disorderly conduct though one charge was for “amplified noise."

Protests against police brutality and racism have occurred in Laramie since June 2, a week after the death of George Floyd under an officer’s knee in Minneapolis sparked protests nationwide.

The Laramie Boomerang reports protests have often spilled into downtown streets.

Police warned protesters earlier Thursday they planned to cite anybody blocking a street.

Protesters marched down a major thoroughfare, Grand Avenue, until they met police who forced them onto a sidewalk.