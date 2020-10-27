Seven More COVID-19 Cases Among Natrona County School Staff & Students

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been detected among Natrona County School District staff and students.

They include:

A CY Middle School Student

A Kelly Walsh High School Student

A Dean Morgan Middle School Student

A Journey Elementary School Stuff

A Lincoln Elementary School Staff

A Park Elementary School Staff

A Warehouse Services Staff

Each week, the school district updates the number of staff and students who have been instructed to quarantine by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. As of Friday, 101 students and 15 staff have been directed to quarantine.

The cases reported since Friday do not count toward that total.

Natrona County School District officials say students who are directed to quarantine will be provided remote learning and instruction.