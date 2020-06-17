North Korea Says it’s Sending Soldiers to Joint Border Sites

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites in its territory, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas.

The moves would nullify the landmark tension-reducing deals reached during diplomacy with the South in 2018.

The announcement came a day after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in a display of anger over propaganda leaflets sent across the tense border.

It was the most provocative act by North Korea since it entered nuclear talks in 2018.

The Diamond Mountain resort and the Kaesong industrial complex just north of the Koreas' heavily armed border were once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation.