On Summit Anniversary, North Korea Vows to Build up Military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is again vowing to build up its military force to counter what it perceives as U.S. threats.

The country's foreign minister says there would be little reason to maintain a personal relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washington persists with sanctions and pressure.

He spoke on the second anniversary of the first-ever summit between leaders of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said North Korea would never again gift Trump with high-profile meetings and concessions he could boast as achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.