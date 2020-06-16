North Korea Destroys Empty Liason Office With South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the heavily armed border with South Korea.

The demolition of the empty building is largely symbolic.

But it’s still the most provocative thing North Korea has done since it entered nuclear diplomacy in 2018 after a U.S.-North Korean standoff had many fearing war.

It will pose a serious setback to the efforts of liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in to restore inter-Korean engagement.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said the nation destroyed the office in a “terrific explosion.”