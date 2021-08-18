Senator Barrasso: ‘Biden is Showing the World His Incompetence and Ineptness’

In the wake of President Biden withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan which, critics argue, resulted in theTaliban quickly overtaking the city of Kabul (Afghanistan's largest city, and its capital), many Republicans have been quick to blame the President for his swift and, some say irresponsible, decision.

Get our free mobile app

Senator John Barrasso is one of those Republicans.

Barrasso appeared on Fox News to discuss Biden's decision to withdraw troops, and the 3rd ranking member of the Senate Republican party pulled no punches when it came to his critiques of the president.

"This is Joe Biden's Vietnam, but it's worse," Barrasso began. "Not too long ago, he said that under no circumstances would we ever see helicopters rising from the roof of the embassy in Afghanistan, except that's exactly what we saw."

Barrasso then said Biden had been "asleep at the switch," calling him a "deer in the headlights" and alleging that he ignored the advise of his national security advisor.

Barrasso stated that whether people believe that America should have had a presence in Afghanistan or not, most can agree that the circumstances surrounding the pullout has been "disastrous."

Barrasso then pointed to video footage of Afghanistan citizens trying to escape the country, some by hanging on to planes that were getting ready to take off.

"There are people all around Afghanistan who are going to be found and punished and executed," Barrasso stated. "There is going to be blood on the hands of Joe Biden. What's happening now in Afghanistan is heartbreaking."

Biden does have some support from the Senate, as Nancy Pelosi tweeted out that, "The world is watching its actions. We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls."

Representative Adam Kinzinger said that this situation isn't about Republicans or Democrats, Biden or Trump, because both sides failed to act.

"I blame both Trump for this moment coming, and Biden for this botched ending," he tweeted. "I’m not picking sides, because both sides have failed you. It’s the truth about #Afghanistan."

Republicans, however, are opting to put the majority of the blame on Biden.

Liz Cheney of Wyoming tweeted that "Biden’s surrender strengthens our terrorist enemies, hands them a massive new caliphate, abandons our allies & ensures a longer, costlier war for years to come."

It was Barrasso, however, that utilized the most vitriol in his condemnation of the president's actions.

"What is happening now has been predictable, it is preventable, it is because of the policy mistakes made by Joe Biden as president," Barrasso emphasized. "This was his first real test as Commander-in-Chief and what he is showing the world is incompetence and ineptness on his part."

Barrasso then brought up former president Donald Trump, blaming many of Biden's decisions on the desire to 'reverse course' from the former president.

"President Biden has tried to reverse so many things that President Trump has done successfully, in terms of the economy, in terms of the border, and in terms of keeping the homeland safe," Barrasso said. "This is a failure of the Biden Administration. Enemies around the world are celebrating this. This is a slap in the face of every man in uniform, who has worn the uniform, been part of the battle, the sacrifices, and the services that they've made. And now coming up on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, what we're gonna see is the Taliban and the terrorists once again back in charge in Afghanistan."

To see the full interview, click the video below.

