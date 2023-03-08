LOOK INSIDE: A Wyoming Missile Silo Is For Sale
There are missile silos for sale in Wyoming.
Need a workplace?
What about an unusual home?
Let's have a look on top and inside to see what you could buy.
The purchase price is cheap, but you might just find yourself with a serious fixer-upper.
Inside Wyoming Missile Silo For Sale
Thermal nuclear device not included.
Now why would anyone want to own one of those?
Lets start by looking to the outside, then go in.
Well, because owning one is just such a cool idea.
So lets have a look at what the realtor is offering.