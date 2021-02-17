Search Underway for Snowmobiler Following Colorado Avalanche

RAND, Colo. (AP) — A search is underway for a missing snowmobiler following an avalanche near Ruby Mountain in northern Colorado.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the slide happened Tuesday afternoon on a northeast-facing slope at an elevation of about 11,100 feet.

The Denver Post reports members of the missing rider’s group called authorities after the slide, and Jackson County Search and Rescue reached the site Tuesday night.

The search resumed Wednesday morning. At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States so far this winter.