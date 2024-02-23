Science Zone Partners with Area Coding Educators to Bring Curriculum to Casper Youth

The Science Zone has partnered with area coding educators to develop and deploy a computer science curriculum for young people who are interested in learning about computers and coding. The new program will be rolling out the week of February 26.

“Earlier this year Code Ninjas, a private computer science education company, made the unfortunate announcement that they would be closing their Casper-based location,” says Science Zone spokesperson, Trevor Trujillo.

“Seeing the need for a computer science program in Casper, The Science Zone has teamed with several of the personnel and educators who worked at Code Ninjas, to build a youth-centric computer science curriculum for The Science Zone.”

The new program seeks to help kids achieve their coding potential by creating a level-based system that allows students to advance, starting with block coding, all the way up to using C# to program on the Unity engine.

The curriculum provides children ages 5 – 8 years old with the opportunity to develop mathematical concepts, problem solving, and social skills through engaging in basic computer programming activities. Students will also participate in an array of easy and fun projects that use multiple kinds of technology.

“Not only do kids learn coding concepts and languages, but they also learn real-world applications and other computer science and engineering-related topics, ranging from 3D printing to drone flying,” says Science Zone Computer Science Educator Jess McIntyre.

“We use popular games like Roblox and Minecraft as tools to help kids get excited about learning.”

Roblox can teach things like 3D rendering and Lua, and Minecraft demonstrates circuit and electrical work.

“The program adapts to individuals and helps them be in their best personal learning

environment,” McIntyre added.

