Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 to Death for Jamal Khashoggi’s Killing

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi.

His murder in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul drew sharp international criticism and marred the crown prince's relationship with members of Congress in Washington.

Saudi Arabia's state TV reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

The kingdom's crown prince has drawn international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved had worked directly for him.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near-total secrecy.