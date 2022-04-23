UPDATE: Wind River Canyon Re-Opened After Rock Slide

UPDATE:

The Thermopolis Police Department have announced that the Wind River Canyon is now back open after a Rock Slide took place on Saturday night.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation confirmed this. US 20 is open again through Cody and Thermopolis, but there are Falling Rock advisories still in effect.

Original story below:

The Thermopolis Police Department, as well as the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that, as of 6:51 p.m., Highway US 20/WY 789 is closed due to a rock slide.

WYDOT initially announced the closure on their website, and the Thermopolis Police Department confirmed, with a photo of the canyon and a caption that read 'Canyon is closed until further notice!'

The Wyoming Department of Transportation stated that the estimated opening time is unknown. It also asked that drivers not park on the roadway, because it is prohibited and delays the opening of the road.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.

