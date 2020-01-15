Safe Kids of Central Wyoming Hosting ‘Car Seat Check Up’ Event

Child car seats can be hard to install properly. Come by the FREE Child Car Seat Check to get your car seat inspected by a certified car seat tech. The car seats will be checked at the new Fire Station #5 located at 555 Landmark Dr in Casper (behind the Eastridge Mall).

WHEN: Friday, January 17th, 2020 | 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

WHERE: Fire Station #5 | 555 Landmark Drive

COST: Free

This event is being hosted by Safe Kids of Central Wyoming.