Ryan Onza Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive For This Week

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has named a 36-year-old man wanted on a variety of drug and weapons-related charges as this week's most wanted fugitive.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Ryan Buensuceso Onza is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Onza is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 416-1985.

